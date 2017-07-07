Bulgarian Foreign Minister: ‘Bulgaria’s National Interest Calls For an Improvement in Relations with Macedonia’

 Bulgaria’s national interest calls for an improvement in relations with Macedonia, said Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva and reiterated that she hoped the good neighbor agreement between the two countries will be signed at the beginning of August.

In Minister Zaharieva’s words the actual signing of the document, intensive negotiations on which have been conducted since 2008, will come as corroboration of the fact that a real change has set in Macedonia’s approach to Bulgaria.

According to her the treaty is just a small  step, but much more important are the actions, including the preservation of the Bulgarian historical and cultural heritage, and the military cemeteries.

She said she hoped to sign the treaty with Macedonia in early August and added that this is an opportunity that Bulgaria should use.

''There is no risk for a request for a postponement of Bulgaria’s EU Council presidency'', Foreign Affairs Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva said when asked if the presidency is under question.

These are speculations, according to Zaharieva.

There is neither official nor unofficial information about something like this, she said.

