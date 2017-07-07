Doctors and Medical Staff Against the Violence

On 7th of July, Bulgarian doctors attached blue ribbons to their uniforms with the inscription ‘’No to Violence’’ as a protest after the brutal beating of Dr. Albena Gagova from Sheinovo Hospital. She was beaten by the father of a newborn because she refused to give him the baby’s placenta, according to BGNES.

The discontent of the doctors comes days after the protests of the doctors in Sheinovo Hospital, which were also supported by the patients of Dr. Albena Gafova.

The call for the protests in Sofia came from Sofia Unit of the Bulgarian Medical Association.

Prof. Milan Milanov, the Chair of Sofia unit of BMA said the they are calling for their colleague to go ourside the hospitals at 13:00 for 15-20 minutes because the situation is intolerable. ‘’The recent incident was not the reason for overflowing of the cup. The cup has long overflowed’’, added Milanov.

He also said that the emergency hospital ‘’Pirogov’’ had a higher incident of violence against medical staff.

‘’This is a public attitude’’, Milanov added. "Pirogov" also has panic buttons and cameras. We are a little more privileged because we also have security. This is everyday life for us. And who will guard the ambulances, he said.

The Health Minister said that legislative changes were being prepared against the aggressive behaviour towards medics. A possibility is discussed for putting panic buttons in ambulances.

The protest in Sofia will include staff from the "Sheinovo" "Pirogov", Alexandrovska Hospital, ISUL and Maichin Dom hospitals Since the morning, all emergency teams have been wearing protest ribbons.

The doctors 'and nurses' work is not respected in this country’’, said the director of ‘’Pirogov’’ Hospital Prof. Assen Baltov.

Besides the big hospitals in Sofia, medics from the whole country took part in the protest. Individual medical establishments chose different ways to resist aggression against the medical profession.