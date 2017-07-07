Bulgaria Air: The Reason for the Flight Delayed is Bad Weather

There are no blocked passengers at Sofia Airport, Bulgaria’s national air carrier “Bulgaria Air”. The company said the Sofia-Rome flight would be delayed by just over 4 hours. There is a delay because the flight from Sofia to Frankfurt on 6 July was redirected to land in Munich due to bad weather conditions. As a result of this delay, there will be a delay in the flight to Milan, reported BNT.

This delay has nothing to do with the long delays caused by force majeure a few days ago, the company said.

Flight delays for several hours due to bad weather are common because no airline will cary out a flight that endangers the lives and safety of passengers.

Bulgaria Air will take care of the comfort of waiting passengers for 7 July flight to Rome in case additional delay is needed due to bad weather.