Bulgaria: Two Suicides in Rousse in One Day

The police is investigating the death of two men in Rousse. Reports about the accidents came early this morning.

At 6am there was a call about a man hit by a train in the are of Probiva overpass. The man was around 70 years old.

An hour later the body of a 30 year old is found under Gredovia bridge in Rousse. According to initial information it is suicide. The two crime scenes were visited by an operation group of the Ministry of Internal Affairs who conducted a view of the area in order to determine the circumstances of the events. Their identities are unknown and the investigation on the cases continues. iNews.bg



