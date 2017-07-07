Bulgarian PM: 'New Combat Aircrafts Must be Bought, Not 2nd Hand Machines'

Talking to reporters in parliament, Bulgarian PM Boyko Borisov stated that negotiations would be held with three countries for the purchase of combat aircraft for the Bulgarian air force, reported BNR.

New ones must be bought, he added, not second hand machines.

Boyko Borisov pointed out that F-16, Eurofighter, Gripen and MiG all have factories and manufacture new aircraft.

The Bulgarian PM added that the negotiations would be rushed and all details would be scrutinized because ‘’it is a question of a lot of money and we shall negotiate a better bargain with concessions over time regarding payment and cost.’’

The task of conducting the negotiations has been assigned to experts and to Minister of Defence Krasimir Karakachanov.

Yesterday, Karakachanov said that Bulgaria’s government will not begin negotiations on the acquisition of a new fighter jet until the parliamentary ad hoc committee investigating the process has completed its work.

The committee held its first meeting on July 5 and has a projected lifespan of two months.

Meanwhile, the councilor for Internal affairs of President Nikolay Koprinkov met with Tsvetan Tsvetanov in parliament, reported bTV.

He pointed out that our relations with Turkey should be pragmatic and in the interest of Bulgaria.