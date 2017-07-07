Naples Tower Block Collapses and People Feared Trapped
A four-storey block of flats has collapsed near the city of Naples in Italy and at least six people are feared trapped, Sky News reported.
Firefighters are digging through rubble with their hands and passing debris out in buckets as they frantically try to save victims.Two families, including children, are thought to be among those being searched for.
Parts of the building also landed on the nearby Circumvesuviana railway, which is now partially closed.
The tower block is located in Torre Annunziata, a seaside town 20km south from Naples.
Witnesses reported there was no explosion before the building collapsed, but that a freight train had passed on the railway.
Local media reports also said reconstruction work was being carried out on the first floor of the tower.
No casualties have yet been reported.
