Around 60% of Bulgaria's Biggest Companies Have Increased Their Revenues in 2016

July 7, 2017, Friday
Around 60% of Bulgaria's Biggest Companies Have Increased Their Revenues in 2016

Growth is reported by companies operating in the technology, machinery, pharmacy, food, trade and textile sectors. This is presented by the "Capital 100" ranking for the tenth consecutive year. However, small and medium business are stimulating the Bulgarian economy rather than large companies.

The past year was not so good for energy and metallurgical giants because of low commodity prices.

The construction sector also took a downturn due to declining of government procurement, despite the revival in smaller companies building homes and offices in Sofia. Growth is tangible in food and drug manufacturers and retailers, whose revenues are increasing due to high domestic consumption.

Tags: technology, pharmaceutical companies
