Traffic For Heavy Goods Vehicles on Bulgarian Highways is Being Banned

From now on, the traffic for a heavy goods vehicles on Bulgarian highways is being banned but only during a certain hours.

On Friday, the ban is valid from 18:00 to 20:00 on ‘’Trakia’’ Highway from Sofia to Plovdiv. On Sunday, the restriction is from 16:00 to 20:00 for the entire highway.

Heavy Goods Vehicles will be stopped on Struma Motorway on Saturday from 10.00 am to 2.00 pm in the direction of Kulata border checkpoint. There will be also a prohibition on ‘’Maritsa’’ from 16:00 to 20:00 on Sunday in direction to Svilengrad.

Restrictions on ‘’Hemus’’ highway are only for ‘’Sofia-Yablanitsa’’ section on Friday and Sunday afternoons.