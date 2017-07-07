Traffic For Heavy Goods Vehicles on Bulgarian Highways is Being Banned

Politics » DOMESTIC | July 7, 2017, Friday // 13:46| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Traffic For Heavy Goods Vehicles on Bulgarian Highways is Being Banned

From now on, the traffic for a heavy goods vehicles on Bulgarian highways is being banned but only during a certain hours.

On Friday, the ban is valid from 18:00 to 20:00 on  ‘’Trakia’’ Highway from Sofia to Plovdiv. On Sunday, the restriction is from 16:00 to 20:00  for the entire highway.

Heavy Goods Vehicles will be stopped on Struma Motorway on Saturday from 10.00 am to 2.00 pm in the direction of Kulata border checkpoint. There will be also a prohibition on ‘’Maritsa’’ from 16:00 to 20:00 on Sunday in direction to Svilengrad.

Restrictions on  ‘’Hemus’’ highway are only for  ‘’Sofia-Yablanitsa’’ section on Friday and Sunday afternoons. 

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: heavy goods vehicles, TIR, banned, Struma, Maritsa, Trakia, Hemus, motorway, highway
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria