Bulgaria: 22 Commercial Sites were Sealed Just for a Week on Southern Black Sea Coast

For the non-issuance of receipts, 22 sites on the southern Black Sea coast have been sealed since the beginning of July, and since the beginning of the year their number is 156. This was announced by the National Revenue Agency.

The last closed object is a children's goods store in Nessebar. Last week in the Sunny Beach resort the shut places were battery tricycles, an attraction facility and a shoe store . Among the temporary closed sites on the South Black Sea coast are a car wash and a fast food restaurant.

The actions are mainly aimed at changing the behavior of traders towards voluntary compliance. At the same time, violators have the law applied in all its severity.

