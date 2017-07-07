NIMH: Mostly Sunny Today With Temperatures of Up to 33°

The weather will be mostly sunny today, with some clouds in Northeastern Bulgaria before noon. However, rains are expected only in some areas there, according to the forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), quoted by FOCUS News Agency.



There will be light to moderate northeastern wind, while maximum temperatures will stand at between 28° and 33°.

The atmospheric pressure will remain higher than the average for July.

Conditions for tourism on the mountains are good, except for the Balkan Mountain where there is fog, scattered clouds and strong wind in the high areas, the Red Cross’ Mountain Rescue Service (MRS) reported.



In the rest of the mountains, the weather is clear. Temperatures vary between 12 and 18 degrees. Tourists are advised to take sunscreen, sunglasses and hats.



No accidents were registered in the last 24 hours.