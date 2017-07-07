Bulgarian PM: 'Bulgaria Will Help Macedonia to Enter NATO'

‘’My opinion is that Bulgaria's interest is to help Macedonia to enter the North Atlantic Pact’’, Prime Minister Boyko Borisov said today during the first parallel public discussion with Bulgaria and USA of the Atlantic Club about the new scale of Euro-Atlantic solidarity in the context of Brexit and the answer of Europe, reported BGNES.

The theme of the discussion is "The Transatlantic Connection through the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the EU" and it is held at the Central Military Club in Sofia. Many diplomats, experts, analysts, representatives of the institutions and the NGO sector, as well as the head of the Conrad Adenauer Foundation, Torsten Geisler, are in Bulgaria. Later, the US Ambassador N.PR. Eric Rubin will also take part in the discussion.

‘’Bulgaria has two strategic partners - the EU and NATO (in the face of the US), that is the direction which we are following’’, the Prime Minister said.

‘’The euro area theme is entirely up to the European Central Bank (ECB)’’, he commented.

‘’In the United States the elections have passed, there is a new leadership, but I cannot agree with leaving the agreement on climate change because I am a participant in its adoption and we are witnessing these changes’’, Borisov stressed.