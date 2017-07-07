Sofia Municipality Plans a Bicycle Ride in the Middle of “Patriarch Evtimii” Boulevard

The bicycle ride is in the middle of the boulevard. This is one of the projects in program for bicycle infrastructure in the capital that is planned for this year.

The project was introduced by the former director of “Sofproject” Peter Terziev during a discussion with Dutch experts, representatives of the municipality, the vice-mayor of trasportation Evgeni Krusev, the chief architect of the Sofia Zdravko Zdravkov and citizens.

Terziev announced that by the end of the year there will be three new bicycle lines – on the “Kniaz Dondukov- Korsakov”, another on “Gen. Skobelev” and the one on “Patriarch Evtimii”. There is one more planned for “Vasil Levski” boulevard.

According to the people introducing the project the bicycle ride in the middle of the road will have many advantages and realization will happen smoothly. However, the idea had mixed responses and some criticism from the Dutch experts from GoDutchCycling and from the civic organizations “Velorevolution” and “Critical Mass”.