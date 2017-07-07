Sofia Municipality Plans a Bicycle Ride in the Middle of “Patriarch Evtimii” Boulevard
The bicycle ride is in the middle of the boulevard. This is one of the projects in program for bicycle infrastructure in the capital that is planned for this year.
The project was introduced by the former director of “Sofproject” Peter Terziev during a discussion with Dutch experts, representatives of the municipality, the vice-mayor of trasportation Evgeni Krusev, the chief architect of the Sofia Zdravko Zdravkov and citizens.
Terziev announced that by the end of the year there will be three new bicycle lines – on the “Kniaz Dondukov- Korsakov”, another on “Gen. Skobelev” and the one on “Patriarch Evtimii”. There is one more planned for “Vasil Levski” boulevard.
According to the people introducing the project the bicycle ride in the middle of the road will have many advantages and realization will happen smoothly. However, the idea had mixed responses and some criticism from the Dutch experts from GoDutchCycling and from the civic organizations “Velorevolution” and “Critical Mass”.
- » NIMH: Mostly Sunny Today With Temperatures of Up to 33°
- » The Rehabilitation and Development of the Western Park in Sofia Will Cost BGN 10M
- » France to Ban All Petrol and Diesel Vehicles by 2040
- » A to Jazz Festival to Spread Jazz Spirit in Sofia Between 7 – 9th of July
- » One of the Largest Icebergs Ever is About to Break off Antarctica
- » Fight Between Children and Adults in Montana