Hackers are Targeting Nuclear Power Plant Operators in the US

Unidentified hackers have been targeting the networks of companies responsible for operating nuclear power plants in the USA for the last two months, according to The New York Times. Citing a joint report issued by both the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI some time last week,The Times’ story identifies one target as the Wolf Creek Nuclear Operating Corporation, a facility responsible for overseeing the operation of a nuclear power plant outside Burlington, Kansas. The report also states that energy companies and manufacturing plants are also being targeted, yet none are identified by name.

The severity of the attacks remain unclear, as does the motive for the cyberattacks. Hackers may be interested in stealing US infrastructure trade secrets, or in causing disruption to the operation of energy facilities.Still, the hack is a serious cause for concern. The joint report suggests that the hackers are interested in mapping out the computer networks to inform potential future attacks. Reported by TheVerge.