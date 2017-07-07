Amazing Grigor Dimitrov Beats Baghdatis and Goes to the Next Round
July 7, 2017
Grigor Dimitrov played a very strong game and devastated his opponent Marcos Baghdatis on his way to his four consecutive reach of the third round of Wimbledon. He struck the Cypriot player for one hour and forty two minutes with 6:3, 6:2, 6:1.
Grigor was flawless in the first two sets as he struck an incredible set ball in the second part of the match with a racket behind his back. The match ball was made with a stretch and spectacular forehand winner which made the viewers on the court go ecstatic.
