Amazing Grigor Dimitrov Beats Baghdatis and Goes to the Next Round

Sports | July 7, 2017, Friday // 11:01| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Amazing Grigor Dimitrov Beats Baghdatis and Goes to the Next Round

Grigor Dimitrov played a very strong game and devastated his opponent Marcos Baghdatis on his way to his four consecutive reach of the third round of Wimbledon. He struck the Cypriot player for one hour and forty two minutes with 6:3, 6:2, 6:1.

Grigor was flawless in the first two sets as he struck an incredible set ball in the second part of the match with a racket behind his back. The match ball was made with a stretch and spectacular forehand winner which made the viewers on the court go ecstatic. 

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: tennis, Wimbledon, Grigor Dimitrov
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria