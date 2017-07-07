28 People Died in Prison Revolt in Acapulco
July 7, 2017, Friday
t least 28 prisoners died and 3 were injured during an uprising in a Mexico prison. The altercations between different groups started in the center for social rehabilitation in the morning, reported by Reuters.
The reason for the conflicts is the constant struggle for power and competition between rival gangs inside the prison.
The city of Acapulco struggles with violence and organized crime as different fractions fight for control. iNews.bg
