Bulgarian Head of State to Participate at the Global Forum Organized by the Atlantic Council

The Bulgarian head of state Rumen Radev will participate at the Global Forum organized by the Atlantic Council, reported BGNES.

Yesterday he pointed out that more investments and more joint projects in the fields of infrastructure, power engineering and the digital sphere in the region of the Black Sea, the Adriatic Sea and the Baltic Sea will bring more added value for the people in Central and Eastern Europe and make the whole EU more competitive.

He took part at the Three Seas initiative summit in Poland. Within the frameworks of the initiative presidents of twelve countries from Central and Eastern Europe discussed opportunities for boosting cooperation in key sectors such as power engineering, digital economy, security, transport, infrastructure, environment, agriculture and tourism.

President Radev thanked also the US President Donald Trump for attending the Three Seas initiative and for his support towards the development of that region.