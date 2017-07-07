The Rehabilitation and Development of the Western Park in Sofia Will Cost BGN 10M

The reconstruction will cost BGN 10 233 400M . This became clear after Sofia municipality started the procedures for selecting a company that would do the project.

The local administration is planning full rehabilitation of the park and the area of Bulevard “Slivnitsa”, Bulevard “Tsaritsa Ioana” and Suhodolska river.

The project includes rehabilitation of flooring - new granite tiles and paving stones, concrete and sanding flooring, replacement of the park facilities, construction of new playgrounds, repair and replacement of the technical infrastructure. There will be new benches, disposal bins, electrical posts, information panels and bicycle stops.

The municipality wants to improve and form water objects in the park and develop new lightning.