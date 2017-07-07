Sofia Airport Blocked by Passengers of Bulgaria Air

Today Sofia Airport is blocked by passengers due to delayed flights of Bulgaria Air. This morning the flights to Italy from 7am are canceled and currently it is said they will fly as early as 11am.

There are complaints from passengers about delayed flights from last week. There is ongoing investigation about the problem and it will be clear in about two weeks time whether there will be any sanctions for the company.

Bulgaria air assures there will be reimbursements for the passengers. Reported by BGNES.