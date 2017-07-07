Dozens of Police Officers Injured During Protests in Hamburg

Politics | July 7, 2017, Friday // 09:33| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Dozens of Police Officers Injured During Protests in Hamburg

During clashes with anti-globalists in Hamburg 76 officers were injured according to France press, citing representative of the local police. There are also at least two injured among the protesters. Around five people were held in custody.

Around 20 police officers had to be taken to a hospital while one of them was hurt in the eye by a firework. The Hamburg police expressed its indignation of the events.

The protesting anti-globalists separated themselves in fractions forming squads occupying different parts of the city destroying everything on their way. 

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: protests, Hamburg, G20 meeting
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria