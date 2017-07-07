Dozens of Police Officers Injured During Protests in Hamburg
July 7, 2017, Friday
During clashes with anti-globalists in Hamburg 76 officers were injured according to France press, citing representative of the local police. There are also at least two injured among the protesters. Around five people were held in custody.
Around 20 police officers had to be taken to a hospital while one of them was hurt in the eye by a firework. The Hamburg police expressed its indignation of the events.
The protesting anti-globalists separated themselves in fractions forming squads occupying different parts of the city destroying everything on their way.
