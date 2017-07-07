Asenovgrad is preparing for a new big protest on Sunday - July 9, reported bTV.

The problems in Assenovgrad started on 26 June when a group of roma attacked children who are trained in the local kayaking club at the dam of 40 Springs. The conflict continued with a beating of the athletes in the center of the town and outside the hospital in which rowers and their coach were injured. Nine from the Roma attackers have been arrested.

Last night two of the nine detainees for the attack were released by the Plovdiv Court. The decision is final and cannot be appealed.

Parents of the injured children are outraged by this court decesion.

‘’Our protest is against the lack of justice in Bulgaria, against decisions that are not for the benefit of the citizens, our protest is not ethnic’’, said one of the mothers.

According to the words of the parents in Asenovgrad, their children are still afraid and they are expecting the municipality to send psychologists to work with them.