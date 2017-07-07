The Bulgarian Who Kicked a Woman in Berlin Subway Sentenced to 3 Years in Prison
The Bulgarian who kicked a woman down a flight of stairs at an underground station in Berlin in October 2016, was sentenced to 35 months of imprisonment by a German court, DPA reported on 6 July, quoted by BNT.
The incident was recorded from Hermannstrasse CCTV cameras. The attacker was identified and soon arrested. The incident caused a storm of outrage in Germany.
The 28-year-old Svetoslav Stoykov told the court that he was under the influence of alcohol and drugs during the crime and apologized to the woman, a 26-year-old Ukrainian, who was walking down the stairs in the undergroud. After kicking her in the back, she fell on the platform, breaking her arm and suffering a head injury.
