In May 2017 the harmonized index of consumer process increased by 1.4% compared to May 2016. The highest decrease was registered in ‘Recreation and culture’ – by 2.5%, according to data of the National Statistical Institute -NSI.

In first quarter of 2017 the house price index increase by 8.8% compared to same quarter of 2016.

Producer Price Index on Domestic Market in May 2017 increased by 3.5% compared to the same month of 2016. The domestic prices rose in the mining and quarrying industry by 9.7%, in the manufacturing by 3.5% and in the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply by 2.9%.

According to the conjuncture inquiry in June 2017 the prevailing managers’ expectations are the selling prices in industry to remain unchanged over the next 3 months.

According to the industrial managers’ assessments in June 2017 in comparison with May an improvement of the production assurance with orders from abroad was registered.

In April 2017 the current account was negative amounting to EUR 97.3M compared with a deficit of EUR 81.8M in April 2016. In January – April 2017 the current account was negative and amounted to EUR 124.9M (0.3% of GDP), compared with a surplus of EUR 136.9M (0.3% of GDP) in January – April 2016.

In April 2017 exports goods amounted to EUR 2 010.6M growing by EUR 236.3M (13.3%) compared with April 2016.

In April 2017 imports of goods amounted to EUR 2 300.3M, growing by EUR 385.8M (20.2%) compared with April 2016 (EUR 1 914.5M). In January - April 2017 imports of goods totalled EUR 8 948.1M (18.4% of GDP)2 , growing by EUR 1 545.8M (20.9%) from January - April 2016 (EUR 7 402.3M, 15.6% of GDP)2 . In January - April 2016 imports dropped by 7.6% year-on-year. In April 2017 the net direct investment1 was negative amounting to EUR 12.7M, compared with a negative balance of EUR 187.2M in April 2016.

In January - April 2017 direct investment recorded a net outflow of EUR 33.6 million (0.1% of GDP) , compared with an outflow of EUR 392.4M (0.8% of GDP) in April 2016. The foreign direct investment in Bulgaria1 (under the directional principle) grew by EUR 26.8M in April 2017 according to preliminary data, compared with an increase of EUR 178.4M in April 2016. The direct investment abroad1 grew by EUR 14.1 million in April 2017, compared with a decline of EUR 8.8M in April 2016.

In April 2017 the balance on portfolio investment was negative amounting to EUR 131.9 million, compared with a negative balance of EUR 111.3M in April 2016. In January - April 2017 the balance was positive and equated to EUR 299.6M (0.6% of GDP) , compared with a negative balance of EUR 1 146.8M (2.4% of GDP) in January - April 2016. In April 2017 portfolio investment - assets1 grew by EUR 6.1 million, compared with a decline of EUR 87.1M in April 2016. In April 2017 portfolio investment - liabilities1 grew by EUR 138M compared with an increase of EUR 24.2M in April 2016. The external balance in the first quarter of 2017 is negative. Exports and Imports of goods and services increased by 5.8% and 7.1% respectively compared with the corresponding quarter of the previous year (according to seasonally adjusted data).