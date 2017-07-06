Industrial Confidence Indicator in Bulgaria Increased by 2.7% in June 2017

According to the National Statistical Institute - NSI business inquiries in June 2017 the Industrial Confidence Indicator increased by 2.7% points compared to May 2017.

In April 2017 working day adjusted Industrial Production Index rose by 4.8% in comparison with the same month of 2016. On annual basis in April 2017 Industrial Production Index calculated from working day adjusted data increased in the manufacturing by 8.4%, while decreases were registered in the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply by 4.2% and in the mining and quarrying industry by 2%.

In April 2017 working day adjusted data showed an increase by 2% in the construction production, compared to the same month of 2016. On an annual basis in April 2017, the increase of production in construction, calculated from working day adjusted data, was determined mainly from the positive rate in the building construction, where the growth was by 8.7%, while in the civil/ engineering was registered a decrease by 5.4%.

According to NSI, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) at current prices in the first quarter of 2017 amounded to BGN 20 066M. The GDP per person amounded to BGN 20 066M. The GDP per person amounted to BGN 2 826.

In April 2017 the total consumer confidence indicator decreases by 1.6% compared to the level 3 months ago which is due entirely to the decreased confidence among urban population. The consumers’ opinions about the development of the general economic situation in the country over the last 12 months and their expectations over the next 12 months are slight deteriorated in comparison with the previous survey.

In April 2017 the working day adjusted turnover in ‘Retail trade, except of motor vehicles and motorcycles’ increased by 2.1% in comparison with the same month of the previous year. In April 2017 compared to the same month of 2016, the turnover increased more significantly in the ‘Dispensing chemist; retail sale of medical and orthopaedic goods, cosmetic and toilet articles’ by 10.8% in the ‘Retail sale in non- specialized stores’ by 10.5% and in the ‘Retail sale of textiles, clothing, footwear and leather goods’ by 10.1%.

A decrease was registered only in the ‘Retail sale of automotive fuel - 15.4% and in the ‘Retail sale via mail order houses or via Internet’ – 0.7%.

In the first quarter of 2017 for individual consumption were spent 77% of the GDP produced. According to seasonally adjusted data, the indicator increased by 0.5% compared to the respective quarter of 2016.