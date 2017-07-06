As Trump Visits, US Agrees to Sell Missile Defense to Poland

Trump’s visit also strengthened Poland’s defense. Wednesday night, the U.S. agreed to sell Patriot missile defense systems to Poland in a memorandum, Poland’s Defense Minister Antoni Macierewicz said, Voice of America reported.



“A memorandum was signed tonight that the U.S. government has agreed to sell Poland Patriot missiles in the most modern configuration,” Macierewicz said in a news conference broadcast on public television Thursday morning.



“I am glad that I can pass on this information on the day of President’s Trump visit to Warsaw,” Macierewicz added.



Trump arrived Wednesday in Warsaw where the White House said he would showcase his commitment to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in a speech and in meetings with a group of nations closest to Russia on his way to the G20 summit in Germany Friday and Saturday.