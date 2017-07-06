Leader of BSP: ' Attacks Against the President to Continue''

‘’ I think the argument is not about which aircraft is technically more suitable and better for Bulgaria, I think it is a political argument’’, the leader of Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), Kornelia Ninova, told BTV.

According to her words, this is an attempt to undermine the role of the Presidential institution and lessen the authority of Rumen Radev.

She presumed that ruling politicians are concerned about the President’s proposal for the creation of a single body for the fight against corruption.

According to Ninova, recent statements by PM Boyko Borisov and Tsvetan Tsvetanov, Deputy Chairman of GERB, are part of the same theatre, with Tsvetanov attacking the President and Borisov playing peacemaker.

‘’This is a coordinated attack against the President’’, she pointed out.

‘’The attacks against the president will continue'', she was categorical.

According to her, Borisov himself has decided for the Swedish plane, telling the prime minister of Sweden at a meeting in Brussels that Bulgaria will start negotiations with them.

Parliament has been working for a week, but bills which are proposed by the opposition are not being considered, she said.

The argument is about the selection procedure for a new aircraft for the army. Tsvetanov expressed doubts that Radev may have predetermined the choice while the Parliament was resolved for elections, while Radev said he strictly followed the procedure set by the previous government of Borisov.