Bulgaria: Levski Sofia Makes a Star Addition in a Busy Summer Transfer Window

Levski’s management continues with their shopping spree as the Bulgarian club bought a player with more than 50 goals in England. The Spanish playmaker Jordi Gomez started his career as a youth of Barcelona and also played for Espanyol, Wigan, Swansea, Sunderland and Blackburn.

 The 32-year-old Spaniard currently goes medical examinations in Sofia and soon after will sign a three-year contract. The biggest success in his career is winning FA cup in 2013 with Wigan at Wembley Stadium. Reported by Sportal. 

