A to Jazz Festival to Spread Jazz Spirit in Sofia Between 7 – 9th of July

For the 7th year running the A to Jazz festival is presenting a delightful programme, featuring some of the top names in world jazz, as well as elite Bulgarian musicians.

From 7 to 8 July, audiences will be able to enjoy four concerts each night at the open-air stage in Southern Park 2 in Sofia, between the Earth and People Museum and Spartak swimming pool.

The International A to JazZ Festival is one of the symbols of music Sofia, spreading the jazz spirit in the city and transforming it into a capital of improvised music for three days. Established in 2011 by a team, young and inspired by music, and with the exclusive support of America for Bulgaria Foundation, the festival traditionally marks the beginning of summer, presenting the best of worldwide jazz music in open air, according to the information posted in Facebook.



The beautiful South Park 2 has welcomed an audience of more than 100000 people and great musicians such as Kenny Garett, Roy Hargrove, Branford Marsalis, Kurt Elling, Richard Bona, Michel Camilo, Dianne Reeves, Jose James, N’Dambi, Frank McCormb who performed on its stage.

The even will kick off with the Big Band of the Pancho Vladigerov National Music Academy with conductor Mihail Yossifov. The renowned trumpet player is also a member of the RomaNeno project. Last in the lineup for July 7th will be the jazzmen from the Swedish trio Dirty Loops, writes the Bulgarian National Radio.

‘’Or mission is to promote this art, to make it even more accessible to people, so that everyone can find jazz in himself. We wish to educate the children and the youngsters in a better sound and emotional environment and to make the dreams of the traditional jazz fans come true. We’re inspired because jazz is a music of the movement, of the improvisation, of the free spirit’’, said the team behind this project.

A to JazZ Festival Is organized by a to Z Foundation and America for Bulgaria Foundation, with the support of Sofia Municipality and the Ministry of Culture of Republic of Bulgaria.

The event is privileged to be under the patronage of Mr. Elen Gerdzhikov – Chairman of Sofia Municipal Council.





