Arsenal Confirm Signing of Lyon Striker Lacazette
Sports | July 6, 2017, Thursday // 11:55| Views: | Comments: 0
Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Arsenal have confirmed the signing of Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette for a club record £46.5m fee on a five-year deal.
The fee - up to £52.6m with add-ons - will surpass the £42.4m Arsenal paid Real Madrid for Mesut Ozil in 2013.
Lacazette netted 37 goals in all competitions last season and becomes the Gunners’ second major summer addition following the arrival of left-back Sead Kolasinac on a free transfer from Schalke.
“We are very happy to have Alexandre join our group,” said Gunners manager Arsene Wenger.
- » Levski Sofia Makes a Star Addition in a Busy Summer Transfer Window
- » Lionel Messi Agrees New Barcelona Deal Until 2021
- » Successful Start for Bulgarian Tennis Players at Wimbledon
- » Hard win for Bulgarian volleyball team after five-set battle
- » Expected loss for Bulgaria from Brazil
- » World Famous Footballers Arrive in Sofia for All Stars 2017 Charity Match
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)