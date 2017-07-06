Arsenal Confirm Signing of Lyon Striker Lacazette

Sports | July 6, 2017, Thursday // 11:55| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Arsenal Confirm Signing of Lyon Striker Lacazette

Arsenal have confirmed the signing of Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette for a club record £46.5m fee on a five-year deal.

The fee - up to £52.6m with add-ons - will surpass the £42.4m Arsenal paid Real Madrid for Mesut Ozil in 2013.

Lacazette netted 37 goals in all competitions last season and becomes the Gunners’ second major summer addition following the arrival of left-back Sead Kolasinac on a free transfer from Schalke.

“We are very happy to have Alexandre join our group,” said Gunners manager Arsene Wenger.

 

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Arsenal, football, transfer
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria