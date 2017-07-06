Arsenal Confirm Signing of Lyon Striker Lacazette

Arsenal have confirmed the signing of Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette for a club record £46.5m fee on a five-year deal.

The fee - up to £52.6m with add-ons - will surpass the £42.4m Arsenal paid Real Madrid for Mesut Ozil in 2013.

Lacazette netted 37 goals in all competitions last season and becomes the Gunners’ second major summer addition following the arrival of left-back Sead Kolasinac on a free transfer from Schalke.

“We are very happy to have Alexandre join our group,” said Gunners manager Arsene Wenger.