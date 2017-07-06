One of the Largest Icebergs Ever is About to Break off Antarctica

One of the largest icebergs ever recorded — 2,500 square miles is about to break off Antarctica, according to the European Space Agency. The iceberg could speed up the break-off of other ice chunks, eventually eating away at a barrier that prevents ice from flowing to the sea.

The impending iceberg is being carved from one of the continent’s major ice shelves, called Larsen C. Scientists have been monitoring Larsen C for months now, as a deep crack has slowly extended over the course of 120 miles.

Icebergs calve off Antarctica all the time, but this one might be different. This particular break may be a sign that rising temperatures are causing the ice continent to fall apart, according to some scientists. Others believe that the cracking and melting are part of natural processes that have been going on for centuries. Reported by TheVerge.