Fight Between Children and Adults in Montana
Two children were hurt in a fight at skateboarding site in Montana before the eyes of their teacher. The altercation happened around 20:00h last night, reported by Btv. The initial information is about a kid hitting a fellow child with his board and a father acting on. Another boy also gets involved.
Another grown man joins the scuffle and injures one of the children in the head. The boy is under medical care in the surgical department in a hospital in Montana. iNews.bg
