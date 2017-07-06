Mostly Sunny Today with Temperatures of Up to 35°
The weather will be mostly sunny today with maximum temperatures of between 30° and 35°, in Sofia around 30°.
This is the forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), quoted by FOCUS News Agency.
On the Black Sea coast, the weather will be sunny with maximum temperatures of 27°-29°, while the seawater temperature stands at 23-25°.
There are good conditions for tourism on the mountains today, the Red Cross’ Mountain Rescue Service (MRS) announced.
The weather is clear and quiet. There is light to moderate wind on the mountain ridges.
No accidents were registered in the last 24 hours.
