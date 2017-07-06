Source of Radiation Found in Varna

A source of radiation was found in a resident building in Varna in a garage near "Slivnitsa" Blvd, according to bTV.

After the control check by the authorities, the material which is stored in a box was identified.

According to the witnesses, the material is iridium 192, in a depleted uranium container. No elevated norms were established outside the premises.

The police have told FOCUS News Agency that the authority that can determine how to store, under what conditions and who can store or carry such materials and substances, and what they are, is the Nuclear Agency Regulation. The Competent Authority is notified immediately.

Hristo Chukachev explains that this material has been here for years and people around have been exposed without knowing.