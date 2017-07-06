Drug-Fueled Gay Orgy Discovered in the Vatican

Another gay orgy has been unearthed in the Vatican. The Italian newspaper Il Fatto Quotidiano reports that Vatican police discovered the sex party in the apartment of a high-ranking aid.

The unnamed aid holds the position of secretary to Cardinal Francesco Coccopalmerio, one of Pope Francis’s top advisers. The apartment is also the property of the Congregation for the Doctrine of Faith, the division responsible for investigating clerics accused of sex abuse crimes.

Vatican police allegedly received complaints from neighbors about loud noises coming from the secretary’s residence. Reports suggest that the police entered the apartment to find men engaged in sexual activity and drugs.

The secretary, who was allegedly on track to be promoted to bishop, is believed to have been taken to a hospital to detox. He was later taken into custody for questioning, and his promotion doesn't seem likely to occur.

In recent months, the Vatican has been plagued by sex abuse accusations. In March, claims were made that several Italian priests had been involved in pornography, prostitution, and orgies. On a separate matter, Australian police have indicted Cardinal George Pell, a key adviser of Pope Francis’s, on sexual assault charges.