Hungary Will Receive Gas Through Bulgaria in 2019
Energy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Hungary and “Gazprom” signed an agreement for gas deliveries in Europe through the Turskish stream. The first deliveries of the ‘’blue fuel’’ should pass through the new pipe positioned on the seabed of Black sea and arrive in the end of 2019. This was announced by the Hungarian foreign minister Peter Szijjarto during the signing of the agreement in Moscow.
In the beginning of June he said that Hungary renewed negotiations with Russia about building a new pipeline using resources from the unsuccessful project “South stream”. Reported by BGNES.
- » Trump is Going to Offer Gas Delivery to Central and Eastern Europe
- » Hot Water Stops in Downtown Sofia from June 7 to June 16
- » Sofia to Send Next Week Its Position on EC antitrust Case Against Gazprom
- » Sofia Plans to Require More Information From Brussels About Gazprom Case
- » The Fifth Block of Kozloduy NPP Is Stopped Because of Planned Modernization
- » Sofia Prepares Statement on Gazprom’s Obligations
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)