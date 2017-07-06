Hungary Will Receive Gas Through Bulgaria in 2019

Hungary and “Gazprom” signed an agreement for gas deliveries in Europe through the Turskish stream. The first deliveries of the ‘’blue fuel’’ should pass through the new pipe positioned on the seabed of Black sea and arrive in the end of 2019. This was announced by the Hungarian foreign minister Peter Szijjarto during the signing of the agreement in Moscow.

 

In the beginning of June he said that Hungary renewed negotiations with Russia about building a new pipeline using resources from the unsuccessful project “South stream”. Reported by BGNES. 

