The Government's Airbus Flew to Sri Lanka With 32 Migrants on Board

The Bulgarian government’s Airbus A319 travelled to Colombo, Sri Lanka carrying 32 migrants who did not have right of residence in any country of the European Union. From the European agency Frontex for border and coast security explained that for the operation which was coordinated by Bulgaria were paid almost 75 thousand euros.

On 28th and 29th of June the president Rumen Radev was on official visit to Romania and the delegation travelled with the transport aircraft Spartan owned by the Bulgarian Air Force.

According to the State Agency for Refugees, it is understood that the agency has denied the status of the 36 people from Sri Lanka and this was the only possible way to proceed. Reported by Dnevnik.