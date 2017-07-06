The Government's Airbus Flew to Sri Lanka With 32 Migrants on Board

Business | July 6, 2017, Thursday // 09:39| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: The Government's Airbus Flew to Sri Lanka With 32 Migrants on Board

The Bulgarian government’s Airbus A319 travelled to Colombo, Sri Lanka carrying 32 migrants who did not have right of residence in any country of the European Union. From the European agency Frontex for border and coast security explained that for the operation which was coordinated by Bulgaria were paid almost 75 thousand euros.  

 On 28th and 29th of June the president Rumen Radev was on official visit to Romania and the delegation travelled with the transport aircraft Spartan owned by the Bulgarian Air Force. 

According to the State Agency for Refugees, it is understood that the agency has denied the status of the 36 people from Sri Lanka and this was the only possible way to proceed. Reported by Dnevnik. 

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: migrants, government plane, FRONTEX
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria