Bulgaria: Charges Against Plovdiv Mayor Handed Over to Court

Charges against Plovdiv mayor Ivan Totev, Plovdiv deputy mayor Dimitar Kacarski and Plovdiv West district mayor Dimitar Kolev have been handed over to the court by the Specialised Anticorruption Unit of Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office, according to NovaTV. 

Totev is accused of direct negotiations for zoo construction in violation of the public procurement law, the Prosecutor’s Office said.

Additionally, this procedure was carried out without a conceptual investment project being approved at the time of its opening and no quantified project value was approved. No comprehensive report has been prepared to assess the compliance of the investment project with existing building requirements and no building permit has been issued.

Ivan Totev has to pay a  financial guarantee amounting to BGN 20,000.

Dimitar Kacarski and Dimitar Kolev were accomplices who assisted Totev, according to prosecutors

