Hours-Long Traffic Delays After Multi-Car Crash on Trakia Motorway

Intercity buses travel with at least an hour delay following the multi-vehicle accident on Trakia motorway on 5 July, according to BNT.



The bus station in Stara Zagora reported that there were two and a half hours of delays to the buses coming from Sofia.

Traffic on the motorway in the section at Ihtiman has been restored for both directions in the lanes to Plovdiv. Road infrastructure agency said.

According to the European legislation, passengers are entitled to compensation for delays of at least 90 minutes or cancellation of journeys of 250 kilometers or more.

Luckily, there were no victims of the serious incident, but dozens of victims were hospitalized in the capital.

The cause for the acident is a large landfill fire sending clouds of smoke into the sky above the motorway leading to poor visibility. There was fog and some drivers were driving at a high speed.

The reasons for the incident, however, are yet to be clarified.