July 5, 2017, Wednesday
There May Soon Be a New US Military Service For Space

American troops are currently serving in 177 countries around the world. But if some members of Congress get their way, US forces may soon be fighting in a brave new frontier: space.

A House Armed Services Committee proposal that’s making its way to the Senate calls for taking the Air Force’s current space missions and giving them to a brand-new branch of the US armed forces whose sole mission would be to focus on space.

The idea is that creating a new service will ensure that there’s a segment of the military whose entire job is to focus on space 100 percent of the time. That would allow the Space Corps to counter Russia, China, and other threats while giving space-focused staff more bureaucratic power inside the Pentagon. Reported by Vox.



