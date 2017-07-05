Manchester Airport Evacuated After Suspect Bag is Found
World | July 5, 2017, Wednesday
pixabay.com
Manchester Airport has been evacuated after a suspect bag was found, The Independent reported.
The airport's terminal three has been shut down and is being searched, according to people there.
"Due to a potential issue with a bag in Terminal Three, a precautionary evacuation is taking place while further investigations take place," the airport's official Twitter account. It confirmed that the evacuation was only happening in one of the airport's three terminals.
Police have confirmed that a bomb squad is attending the airport, after a call about the bag came in the morning.
