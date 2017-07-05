The Parliament Reviews the Resignation of the Manager of National Health Insurance Fund

The parliament will review the resignation of Glinka Komitov who resigned last week without pointing out any reasons. All this happens in the midst of tension between several hospital and the fund due to cut budgets and financial limitations.

The news of the resignation was announced by the chairman of the health commission in the parliament Daniela Daritkova Md who said the procedures of selecting a new head of the fund have already started.

As of now Komitov has not revealed any information and the Bulgarian Socialist Party demand a debate in the parliament on the subject. Reported by Mediapool.