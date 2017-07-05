Lionel Messi Agrees New Barcelona Deal Until 2021

Lionel Messi will re-sign his contract with Barcelona, the club confirmed, quoted by bTV.

All the details of the new agreement are specified and it is only expected that the star will put its signature in the following week when he will return from his vacation.

Тhe new contract with Messi will be until June 30, 2021.

According to Spanish media, Messi’s annual salary will be around EUR 35M, making him the most expensive player in Europe and the world’s second-highest pay footballer after Carlos Tevez playing in China.

"'The club is very happy with both the renewal and the commitment of Messi, the best player in history, who has played his full professional career at Barca and has led the team to an era of extraordinary success, the likes of which has never been seen in world football," said Barca in a statement.

Talks over a new deal were reported to have been ongoing for months, with Messi's previous deal set to expire in June 2018.