More Bulgarians are Expected to Visit Summer Resorts

The realization of different initiatives and campaigns for promotion of tourism in the country are expected to make people arrange their holidays on the Bulgarian coast. This was declared by the minister of tourism Nikolina Angelkova in an interview for the Bulgarian National Television. Last year there were more than 5 million hotel reservations on the Black sea coast and there is hope even better achievements in respect of number of visitors this year.

“Domestic tourism is very important to us and we are working very hard in order to make Bulgarians want to choose their own country for their vacations. Leading point in our policy is to turn Bulgaria to a year-round tourist destination. The ministry settled eight culturally-historic destinations and there is a 10-40% increase in attendance. There is also an initiative of establishing 52 legends about Bulgaria and there is a video about them in the making. All these projects also have the goal of presenting Bulgaria on the international tourist market.” said Angelkova. iNews.bg