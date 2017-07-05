The Turskish Opposition is Going to Dispute the Results of the Constitutional Referendum

The biggest opposition party in Turkey will dispute in the European Court of Human Rights the results of the referendum about constitutional changes that the government organized on 16th of April this year.

Kemal Kilicdaroglu who is the chairman of the Republican National Party signed the petition on Tuesday. After that he continued with his participation in the March of Justice between Ankara and Istanbul which will end on Friday. The president Recep Erdogan won the referendum but there is no strong support by the population.