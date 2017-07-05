The Turskish Opposition is Going to Dispute the Results of the Constitutional Referendum
Business | July 5, 2017, Wednesday // 13:22| Views: | Comments: 0
Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The biggest opposition party in Turkey will dispute in the European Court of Human Rights the results of the referendum about constitutional changes that the government organized on 16th of April this year.
Kemal Kilicdaroglu who is the chairman of the Republican National Party signed the petition on Tuesday. After that he continued with his participation in the March of Justice between Ankara and Istanbul which will end on Friday. The president Recep Erdogan won the referendum but there is no strong support by the population.
- » Moody's assigns B1 Deposit Ratings to Bulgaria's Fibank
- » More Bulgarians are Expected to Visit Summer Resorts
- » America is Copying China Now When It Comes to Technology
- » Business mission in Kuril Islands signals a new era for Russia and Japan
- » NIMH: Mostly Sunny Weather, Temperatures Up to 27°-32°
- » Bulgaria's Nuclear Regulatory Agency Plans to use EUR 3 million in Funding From the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)