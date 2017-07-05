Policemen and Firefighters Insist on Higher Wages From 2017

‘’ We will not step back from the demand for an increase in wages as of this year’’, Valentin Popov, chairman of one of the trade unions of Interior Ministry employees, told journalists, quoted by bTV.



The ministry says the wages cannot be increased before next year.

The Interior Minister Valentin Radev admitted that there is a problem with the wages of policemen and firefighters. “This is what trade unions tell me, these are my observations too. Since there is no desire to take up these positions, one reason is the low pay,” he commented with regard to a shortage of staff, quoted by a reporter of FOCUS News Agency.

The minister said that given the budget procedures, the change could occur next year. “I do not know why they want it to be done now and immediately,” he added.



''Policemen are ready to negotiate only on the size of the increase'', Popov from Trade Union Federation of Interior Ministry Employees stated, adding that there has been no result of negotiations so far.



He said that all trade unions of Interior Ministry employees participate in today’s national protest.

In his words, protests will continue until the agreement is reached.

Some of the participants in the protest are firefighters who are in the special firefighting and helmet teams. They are also carrying red roses in their hands.

Almost all protesters have stuck in their clothes a sticker with label "argument". Weeks ago, Interior Minister Valentin Radev said he did not see any arguments for an increase in the salaries in the system.

Despite the protest, the trade unions of the Interior Ministry are ready for new negotiations with the institution’s board.