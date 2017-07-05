Children Study Аrcheology at the Мuseum in Varna

For a seventh consecutive year, the Archeological Museum in Varna organizes children's activities in various spheres of archeology and museum sessions on various topics, reported BGNES from the sea capital.

The Varna educational exposition known in the public space as the Museum of Education is the first children's museum in Bulgaria. It was discovered in 1986 and is located on the ground floor of the Archaeological Museum. It has two halls and a yard.

Founders are the archaeologists and museum curators Dimitar Dimitrov and Ivan Ivanov. Their purpose is to make a museum exhibition accessible and attractive for children and to provokes a greater interest in history and archeology.

Since 1989 the curator of the Learning Museum is Lilyana Lipcheva. The created exhibition examines the lives of people during the prehistoric age, the life of the Slavs and the Proto-Bulgarians. There are three types of dwellings (prehistoric dwelling, Slavic hemisphere and Proto-Bulgarian yurt), tools and weapons of different ages and many other interesting things.

The Traditional Museum lacks the traditional distance between a visitor and exhibits. Visitors (from all ages) have direct access to them. All objects are copies of original samples and can be used. The program's museum sessions combine play with scientific information, demonstrations with various activities. Children draw, make clay figures, decorate vessels, write on wax tablets.