Successful Start for Bulgarian Tennis Players at Wimbledon

Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov scored a 7:6 (4), 6:2, 6:2 victory versus Diego Schwartzman, Argentine, in the first round of Wimbledon, reported BNR.

In the second Dimitrov will face Cyprian vet Macros Baghdatis.

On the other side, Bulgarian tennis girl Tsvetana Pironkova won 6:1, 6:4 in the first round of Wimbledon, playing versus Italian Sara Errani.

Danish Caroline Wozniacki will be the next rival of Pironkova.