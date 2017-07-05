Two of the Victims of the Chain Crash Near Ihtiman are Heavily Injured

Politics » DOMESTIC | July 5, 2017, Wednesday // 11:27| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Two of the Victims of the Chain Crash Near Ihtiman are Heavily Injured pixabay.com

Two of the victims of Trakia Motorway chain crash are heavily injured and in real danger to life, reported BGNES.

According to Slavcho Bliznakov, Executive Director of ‘’St.Anna’’ 15 people were hospitalized two of which are children.

Another two patients are in a serious health condition. Both have fractures in the neck. They are 45 years old.

8-9 people were admitted to the Neurosurgery Clinic. Three were admitted to the Orthopedics and Traumatology Clinic.

Two were admitted to the Maxillofacial Surgery Clinic.

One patient is in the Surgery Clinic.

The age of the victims is different – there are children aged between 4-6, there are also elderly people aged 25-60.

Four of the victims are Serbian citizens – two adults and two children.

We remind that two severe chain crashes caused a two-way closure of Takia motorway near Ihtiman. Over 40 automobiles were involved in the crashes, while 15 people were injured. There are no deaths, according to preliminary data.

The reasons for the accidents are currently investigated. The reason could be dense fog in the area and smoke from the burning dumping ground of Ihtiman.

Long queues of vehicles have formed in the area.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Trakia motorway, crash car, chain crash, Ihtiman, injured
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria