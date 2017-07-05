Two of the Victims of the Chain Crash Near Ihtiman are Heavily Injured

Two of the victims of Trakia Motorway chain crash are heavily injured and in real danger to life, reported BGNES.

According to Slavcho Bliznakov, Executive Director of ‘’St.Anna’’ 15 people were hospitalized two of which are children.

Another two patients are in a serious health condition. Both have fractures in the neck. They are 45 years old.

8-9 people were admitted to the Neurosurgery Clinic. Three were admitted to the Orthopedics and Traumatology Clinic.

Two were admitted to the Maxillofacial Surgery Clinic.

One patient is in the Surgery Clinic.

The age of the victims is different – there are children aged between 4-6, there are also elderly people aged 25-60.

Four of the victims are Serbian citizens – two adults and two children.

We remind that two severe chain crashes caused a two-way closure of Takia motorway near Ihtiman. Over 40 automobiles were involved in the crashes, while 15 people were injured. There are no deaths, according to preliminary data.



The reasons for the accidents are currently investigated. The reason could be dense fog in the area and smoke from the burning dumping ground of Ihtiman.



Long queues of vehicles have formed in the area.