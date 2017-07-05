America is Copying China Now When It Comes to Technology
China has moved way past its knockoff phase. Now Chinese companies are setting global trends in technology products or business models in areas such as supercomputers, technology-enabled transportation, digital payments and artificial intelligence. China's technology companies and its homegrown tech ideas are spreading everywhere. The world is cribbing from China now.
The influence of Chinese tech in the world arguably started with telecommunications equipment company Huawei Technologies Co. It branched first into Europe and forced stodgy local rivals such as Sweden's Ericsson and Alcatel-Lucent of France to cut prices and copy Huawei's more advanced methods of updating older gear with fresh software.
And even U.S. companies are taking proven Chinese tech advances and applying them at home. Apple would never say so, but a new ability for people to text in iMessage to send money to their friends or babysitters is borrowed from popular features in China.
