New Powerful Earthquakes in Macedonia
The vigorous seismic activity around Ohrid is not stopping. Last night around the area of the city six quakes were registered. The first was also the most powerful. It was detected at 00:05h local time with magnitude of 4.1 on the Richter scale.
Four minutes later there is another one – 2.8. At 1:16h was a third one which was also a bit stronger registered at 3.1 and eleven minutes later at 3.2. Early this morning there was another quake at 3.8 according to data delivered by Euro-Mediterranean seismologic center.
