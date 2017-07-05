NIMH: Mostly Sunny Weather, Temperatures Up to 27°-32°

Business | July 5, 2017, Wednesday // 10:33| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: NIMH: Mostly Sunny Weather, Temperatures Up to 27°-32° pixabay.com

The weather will be mostly sunny today with clouds in the afternoon and low probability of rainfall. The wind in Eastern Bulgaria will become weaker.

Temperatures will increase, reaching maximum levels of 27°-32°.

This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), quoted by  FOCUS News Agency.

Atmospheric pressure is higher than the average for July.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: NIMH, weather, sunny, temperatures
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria