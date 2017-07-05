NIMH: Mostly Sunny Weather, Temperatures Up to 27°-32°
The weather will be mostly sunny today with clouds in the afternoon and low probability of rainfall. The wind in Eastern Bulgaria will become weaker.
Temperatures will increase, reaching maximum levels of 27°-32°.
This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), quoted by FOCUS News Agency.
Atmospheric pressure is higher than the average for July.
